Pritzker says earlier federal notice on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries should make it easier for providers to schedule appointments

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that the Biden administration’s promise of earlier notifications about the number of doses of the coronavirus vaccine coming to states should make it easier for providers to schedule shots in advance.

“What they’re saying is we’re going to guarantee a minimum number and we’re going to tell you that for the next three weeks, so you have at least that number of appointments that you can make available to people,” Pritzker said during a Wednesday news conference in north suburban Grayslake.

Previously, state officials “weren’t being notified about how much vaccine we’re going to receive on a weekly basis until a day or two before it was available,” Pritzker said.

“And so it’s impossible, as you can imagine, to make appointments ahead of time if you don’t know how many vaccine doses are going to be available that week,” he said.

A lack of supply and the difficulty of making appointments have been major sticking points in the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Governors have lamented the pace of delivery and the lack of advance information from the federal government about how many doses could be expected week to week.