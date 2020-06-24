Pritzker says Illinois has no plans to quarantine visitors from states with spiking COVID-19 infection rates

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he is not currently considering asking visitors to Illinois from states with spiking coronavirus infection rates to quarantine upon arrival, a measure the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced they would impose as summer officially begins.
”That’s not something that we are looking at implementing right now, but going forward if we got the advice to do that, we might,” Pritzker said Wednesday at an unrelated news conference in Geneseo. “All I can say is that New York and New Jersey and Connecticut have been through an awful lot. They’ve had so many people die, so many people hospitalized. A really tragic, tragic situation. I can understand why they might feel a need, when they see other places on the rise, when they’re actually doing a good job of keeping the rates down, that they might look at every possible way in which to diminish or keep down the number of cases.”
Earlier Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a joint travel advisory for those states requiring all incoming visitors from states with coronavirus infection rates above a certain threshold to quarantine for 14 days from the time they were last in contact with that state.
That joint travel advisory to the three eastern states applies to any traveler coming from a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. The states plan to use messaging in airports, on highway signage and on social media, and are asking hotels to communicate the 14-day quarantine to guests traveling from one of the identified states.
