Pritzker sees some good news in COVID-19 trends despite increases in daily cases

The governor said Wednesday that the state will be "challenged" in its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine by the recent decision by state and federal health authorities this week to temporarily suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine.

The "pause" was prompted by six U.S. cases of a rare and severe blood clot in people who received J&J shots that are being investigated by federal health officials. None of the cases involved Illinoisans.

The six cases are "not an insignificant number," Pritzker said, but he noted that almost 7 million people in the United States have received J&J vaccine, and he said he feels "great" after receiving his J&J vaccine 20 days ago in Springfield.

Out of the 7.3 million of COVID-19 vaccine given to Illinoisans so far, 4% or about 290,000 have been J&J doses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"These individuals remain fully vaccinated and do not need to seek out alternative vaccine," a news release from IDPH said. "People vaccinated with J&J should consult with their medical provider if they develop headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination."