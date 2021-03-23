Pritzker signs economic equity bills capping payday loan rates, upping state contracts for minority-owned businesses

SPRINGFIELD — In another triumph for the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed four pieces of legislation Tuesday meant to address systemic economic inequity in Black and brown communities across the state.

The measures were one of the four pillars — economic access, equity and opportunity — in the caucus’ push to end historic disparities facing the state’s Black population.

They had to be broken into separate bills due to their wide-ranging subject matters. And the impact could be far-reaching, with legislation signed including the capping of payday loan rates, the prevention of employers from discriminating against people with criminal backgrounds and increasing access to state contracts for minority-owned businesses.

“It's easy to see the terrible consequences of systemic racism in economic access, inequity in opportunity, but it's another thing to actually do something about it,” Pritzker said. “Together, these four bills mark significant progress in our efforts to close the racial gaps and eliminate barriers that have for too long unfairly held Black and brown Illinoisans back.”

Perhaps most significant is Senate Bill 1792, which targets the predatory payday loan industry by prohibiting lenders from charging more than 36% annual percentage rate on consumer loans.