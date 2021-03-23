Pritzker signs economic equity bills capping payday loan rates, upping state contracts for minority-owned businesses

SPRINGFIELD — In another triumph for the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed four pieces of legislation Tuesday meant to address systemic economic inequity in Black and brown communities across the state.
The measures were one of the four pillars — economic access, equity and opportunity — in the caucus’ push to end historic disparities facing the state’s Black population.
They had to be broken into separate bills due to their wide-ranging subject matters. And the impact could be far-reaching, with legislation signed including the capping of payday loan rates, the prevention of employers from discriminating against people with criminal backgrounds and increasing access to state contracts for minority-owned businesses.
“It's easy to see the terrible consequences of systemic racism in economic access, inequity in opportunity, but it's another thing to actually do something about it,” Pritzker said. “Together, these four bills mark significant progress in our efforts to close the racial gaps and eliminate barriers that have for too long unfairly held Black and brown Illinoisans back.”
Perhaps most significant is Senate Bill 1792, which targets the predatory payday loan industry by prohibiting lenders from charging more than 36% annual percentage rate on consumer loans.
The average APR for a payday loan in Illinois is currently 297%, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
The new cap matches the federal protections that were already afforded to active duty service members, and Illinois now joins 17 other states and Washington D.C. with an APR cap of 36% or lower.
“There is no better example of systemic racism than that practiced by some in the lending industry,” said state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago. “Predatory loans have been responsible for worsening the racial wealth gap. Data shows that Black and brown communities are disproportionately trapped by predatory loans.”
Collins said the legislation “strikes the right balance between access to safe and affordable credit” while offering protection from “predatory lending.”
“While we take a moment to celebrate today, we will continue to vigilantly oppose hostile trailer bills, loopholes and carve-outs,” she said.
Another measure in the package, Senate Bill 1692, ups the state’s goal for contracts awarded to minorities, women and people with disabilities from 20% to 30%.
It also amends the state’s procurement code to include diversity as a consideration during the request for proposal process. It also establishes a new criteria for the process of evaluating RFPs, requiring that 20% of points given during the scoring of state contracts be based on the vendor’s commitment to diversity.
Another bill bars employers from disqualifying job applicants with a conviction record unless significantly related to the job.
It also requires employers of more than 100 people to obtain equal pay legislation certificates from the Illinois Department of Labor and to provide total wages paid to each employee during the prior year along with their gender, race and ethnicity.
Also included in the four pieces of the legislation:
- A provision allowing those with felony convictions to live in federally-assisted housing
- The establishment of an African Descent Citizens Reparations Commission by the Illinois Central Management Services
- A new annual report from all state agencies and public higher-education institutions on race and gender that includes salary information
- A new community development loan program that will guarantee small business loans and consumer loans to borrowers of color or who reside in low-income communities
“When you think about the economic needs of an entire race of people who have been disenfranchised since the end of slavery, they are massive,” said state Rep. Sonia Harper, D-Chicago, chair of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. “This set of provisions that we are signing in the law today are a very important step in reversing the detrimental setbacks many of our communities have experienced for far too long.”
The signing comes just months after the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus achieved a series of sweeping victories in their effort to address systemic racism in discrimination.
The caucus held a series of hearings late last summer and in the fall in an effort to craft a legislative response to long-simmering issues that found new life following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year.
The caucus established legislation on four pillars, which included the landmark criminal justice reform legislation signed by Pritzker earlier this year along with education and workforce development and health and human services.
The reform efforts, particularly on the criminal justice front, have been met with significant opposition from Republicans and law enforcement groups.
“A lot of work, a lot of hours spent, a lot of involvement from people all across the state created what you see here today,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood.