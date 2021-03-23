Pritzker signs economic equity package

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a package of four bills Tuesday that made up the “economic access, equity and opportunity” pillar of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.

Speaking at a bill-signing ceremony at the Union Baptist Church in Springfield, Pritzker said the legislative package would go a long way toward addressing the harms caused by “systemic racism” that has prevented people of color from gaining full access to jobs, housing, state contracting and credit.

“Together these four bills mark significant progress in our efforts to close the racial gaps and eliminate barriers that have for too long unfairly held Black and brown Illinoisans back,” he said. “While there is more work to do, we are a better state for what's in this legislation today.”

Pritzker was joined at the news conference by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, several members of the Black Caucus and other individuals who were instrumental in helping put the ILBC agenda together.

The four bills all passed during the General Assembly’s lame duck session in January. Among them was Senate Bill 1480, which restricts the ability of employers to use a person’s criminal history in making hiring decisions.