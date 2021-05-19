Pritzker state budget plan receives qualified endorsement from The Civic Federation

The federation also didn't like the part of Pritzker's plan that would generate $182 million for state government through a 10% reduction in state income tax transfers to local governments and transit districts.

Stimulus money also could be used to make up for the $182 million Pritzker hoped to funnel back to state government, the federation said in its report.

"Reducing state assistance to cash-strapped local governments makes it harder for them to meet their obligations in a time of fiscal distress and may well force property tax increases," the report said.

"Stimulus funds primarily should be used to stabilize the state's financial position," the report said. "They should not be used to add expansive new recurring programs that do not have a recurring revenue source."

The Democratic governor's $41.58 billion plan for general-funding spending is being debated in the General Assembly and is expected to be tweaked before the legislature's scheduled May 31 adjournment.

The report noted that the proposal would make the full statutorily required requirement for the pensions of retired state workers and would "appropriately" shift some capital funds to the general fund for one year.