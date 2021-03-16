Pritzker talks budget, executive authority, relationship with lawmakers

“They're very powerful, they have money. And they can, you know, lead legislators to even vote for things that are against their interests or against the interests of their constituents. But I think the most important thing is that we've got to balance the budget,” he said.

Pritzker first issued a stay-at-home order almost exactly one year ago and has since issued dozens of executive orders in response to the pandemic. Asked if his use of executive authority has redefined the governorship, Pritzker downplayed the idea.

“Well, I think it's precisely what past governors have done, as you've seen in the past, when there's been a flood, for example, you know, floods don't end at 30 days, floods end whenever the flood recedes,” he said. “And the same thing is true about coronavirus. You know, we've had to react to it…this is the most unusual thing that anybody's ever seen in the history of the United States in terms of an emergency, including the pandemic in 1918.”

“It's important to recognize that, you know, how we handled it when the legislature was not in session and chose not to be in session was to do what other governors have done, which is treat it like an emergency, do whatever it is that we needed to do to save lives,” he added.