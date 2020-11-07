Pritzker tests negative after possible virus exposure

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after learning he may have been exposed during a meeting to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Members of Pritzker's staff who attended the meeting Monday also tested negative for the virus, his office said Saturday in a news release.
Pritzker had self-isolated Friday while awaiting test results. They were the second negative test results for Pritzker and staff members who also underwent weekly tests on Wednesday, according to his office.
Meanwhile, 12,438 newly confirmed and probable cases of the virus and another 76 deaths were reported Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
More than 10,370 new cases and 49 deaths were reported Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Illinois has had nearly 478,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 10,150 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The health department said Saturday that the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals tops 4,200. More than 813 people were reportedly being treated in intensive care units.
Photos: A look at Joe Biden through the years
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1972
Joe Biden, 1973
Joe Biden, 1987
Joe Biden, 1987
Joe Biden, 1988
Joe Biden, 1991
Joe Biden, 1993
Joe Biden, 1993
Joe Biden, 2003
Joe Biden, 2007
Joe Biden, 2007
Joe Biden, 2007
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2008
Joe Biden, 2009
Joe Biden, 2009
Joe Biden, 2010
Joe Biden, 2012
Joe Biden, 2013
Joe Biden, 2014
Joe Biden, 2015
Joe Biden, 2015
Joe Biden, 2017
Joe Biden, 2017
Joe Biden, 2017
Joe Biden, 2019
Joe Biden, 2019
Joe Biden, 2019
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Joe Biden, 2020
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.