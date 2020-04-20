Pritzker to those protesting stay-at-home order: ‘We’re in the middle of an emergency, a pandemic’

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has been delivering his daily news conferences from the Thompson Center in Chicago, said he is weighing public safety and the economy as he considers the effects of the stay-at-home restrictions, which have shuttered many businesses and kept people at home throughout the state. But with Illinois coming off a grim week in which about a third of the total cases confirmed since the outbreak’s start were tallied between April 12 and Saturday, the governor said he needs to consider the ramifications of softening restrictions too soon.

“I think I would say to all of those folks who legitimately want to get back to work that I do too,” Pritzker said. “I want people to get back to work, I want people to go back to school. And I want us to have a great summer. And so I’m looking for all of the best ways to make that happen. But we’re in the middle of an emergency, a pandemic."

Pritzker said he is listening to the health experts and scientists as he weighs the decisions about the restrictions in Illinois. The current stay-at-home order runs through April 30. Illinois schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.