Pritzker tours flood preparations as East St. Louis gears up for contact tracing

Although IDPH has engaged in contact-tracing for years with other disease outbreaks, particularly HIV, Pritzker said, the size and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak will require hiring thousands of additional people in all parts of the state.

St. Clair County is one of two counties, along with Lake County north of Chicago, chosen to operate a pilot program because they have large numbers of people who are especially vulnerable to developing complications from the disease.

In the East St. Louis area, Pritzker said IDPH is partnering with the St. Clair County Health Department and the East Side Health District, which serves townships in the county outside the city of East St. Louis, to operate the program.

Elizabeth Patton-Whiteside, administrator of the East Side Health District, called it a “monumental task” to control the spread of COVID-19 in communities with large black and Latinx populations.

“Everyone is aware that the black and Latino adults are far more likely to experience serious illness and death from COVID-19,” she said. “Underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity are some of the risk factors” that disproportionately affect those populations and are associated with complications.