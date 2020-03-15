Pritzker: Tuesday's presidential primary will go on

WASHINGTON — The governors of Illinois and Ohio on Sunday confirmed their states' presidential primaries will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, even amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

“We're going to go ahead,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican who has moved aggressively to close schools and other institutions to limit spread of the virus, said on NBC's “Meet the Press" on Sunday. “But we're telling people, again, to be careful.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said his state is issuing similar warnings. “We're going to go ahead with it,” Pritzker said of the primary. “But we've been extra careful at all of our polling places. Everybody is practicing good hygiene. And we're making sure that it's safe for people to come and vote. The schools are closed, so many people will be voting in schools. And there won't be big crowds.”

