Pritzker working on plan to bring conventions back, says ‘we’re just at a point where we’re almost past this’

As the state continues ramping up its vaccination efforts, Pritzker encouraged the public not to let down their guard or stop following public health guidance that includes wearing masks and social distancing.

“People need to be careful and do the right thing,” Pritzker said after touring a National Guard-supported vaccination site at a former middle school in Morris. “I don’t want people spreading the virus because we’re just at a point here where we’re almost past this.”

Health officials also reported 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,204,409 since the outbreak began. The state has averaged 1,593 new daily cases over the past week, down from an average of 2,611 per day a month earlier.

Officials on Thursday also reported 55 additional fatalities, the highest daily total in nearly two weeks, bringing the statewide death toll to 20,863. The state has averaged 28 deaths per day over the past week, less than half of what the average was one month earlier.

The percentage of new cases as a share of total tests — the case positivity rate — was at a seven-day average of 2.2% statewide as of Wednesday. That’s near the lowest point since the state started releasing the figure last year.