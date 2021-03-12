Pritzker working on plan to bring conventions back, says ‘we’re just at a point where we’re almost past this’

CHICAGO — State officials are working on a plan that would allow conventions to return to Illinois by this summer as more people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus and new cases continue to decline, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Thursday.
“The administration is working on a plan that balances the health and safety of Illinoisans with everyone’s desire to return to normalcy,” Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement.
Speaking after touring a vaccination site in Grundy County earlier in the day, Pritzker said he continues to rely on experts in evaluating when it will be safe to further reopen portions of the state’s economy.
“We’re being cautious, but I’m also cautiously optimistic,” Pritzker said.
In addition to allowing more fans at outdoor high school sporting events, Pritzker said his administration is “making sure that we’re bringing back conventions and outdoor activities for the summer, including maybe some medium-size gatherings.”
One year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, Illinois public health officials reported Thursday that more than 1.3 million residents — roughly 10% of the state’s population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Statewide, 112,776 vaccine doses were administered Wednesday, bringing the total number of doses administered since December to 3,680,703. Over the past week, an average of 98,166 doses have been administered daily across the state.
As the state continues ramping up its vaccination efforts, Pritzker encouraged the public not to let down their guard or stop following public health guidance that includes wearing masks and social distancing.
“People need to be careful and do the right thing,” Pritzker said after touring a National Guard-supported vaccination site at a former middle school in Morris. “I don’t want people spreading the virus because we’re just at a point here where we’re almost past this.”
Health officials also reported 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,204,409 since the outbreak began. The state has averaged 1,593 new daily cases over the past week, down from an average of 2,611 per day a month earlier.
Officials on Thursday also reported 55 additional fatalities, the highest daily total in nearly two weeks, bringing the statewide death toll to 20,863. The state has averaged 28 deaths per day over the past week, less than half of what the average was one month earlier.
The percentage of new cases as a share of total tests — the case positivity rate — was at a seven-day average of 2.2% statewide as of Wednesday. That’s near the lowest point since the state started releasing the figure last year.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, including those in intensive care and on ventilators, has continued declining to levels not seen since last spring.
As he considers further loosening restrictions, Pritzker said one concern is the prevalence of new variants of the virus that are believed to spread more easily.
State health officials on Thursday reported nine additional cases of a variant that originated in the United Kingdom, bringing the total to 94, and a second case of the Brazilian variant. Officials have previously reported two cases of the variant that originated in South Africa.
A year ago Friday, Pritzker announced that public gatherings would be limited to 1,000 people. Eight days later, he announced a statewide stay-at-home order that lasted until late May.
Under the current phase of Pritzker’s reopening plan, meetings and social gatherings are limited to 50 people or 50% of room capacity, whichever is fewer.
Crain’s Chicago Business first reported that the administration is working on a reopening plan for conventions that could clear the way for the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in July, though Mayor Lori Lightfoot also would have to sign off on the eased restrictions in the city.