 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Private equity firms buy Illinois' Medline for reported $34 billion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOSTON — A consortium of private equity firms has reached a deal — reportedly worth about $34 billion — to acquire family-run Medline, the medical supply and equipment company announced Saturday.

The leveraged buyout's value was reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said the acquiring firms — Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC — had beat out a rival bid from Brookfield Asset Management, a Canadian investing firm.

Northfield, Illinois-based Medline is a major producer and distributor of everything from anesthesia to wheelchairs, beds and lab supplies used in hospitals and other health care centers in more than 110 countries. It also sells consumer products including the Curad line.

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Olympics as doubts grew among officials of city governments and medical experts whether the event can be held safely amid the pandemic. Ryan Brooks reports.

Medline said in a statement that the company will continue to be privately held and led by the family of Charlie Mills, the chief executive officer, and that it will remain the largest single shareholder.

It said the entire senior management team will remain in place.

Many long-haul COVID patients report improvement post-vaccination

Medline, with 28,000 employees worldwide, said it had revenue of $17.5 billion in 2020.

It said it would use the new investment to accelerate international expansion and strengthen its global supply chain.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois lawmakers pass bill to close immigration centers

Illinois lawmakers pass bill to close immigration centers

Under the bill — known as the Illinois Way Forward Act — cities and counties in Illinois would be prohibited from entering into contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to "house or detain" immigrants in ICE custody at local jails. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News