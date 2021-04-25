Private schools, homeschooling see uptick as families exit public education amid COVID

Homeschooling comes with control over scheduling and parts of the curriculum. Harrison also noted that some parents who have free time to help their kids wanted to go into homeschooling and considered it better than keeping their children in mostly virtual learning at a public school.

"Parents are home (and) they're able to help their kids, or it's been something that they've always wanted to do," Harrison said. "Now ... they can actually do that."

That opportunity can sometimes mean a new, more flexible schedule. Tammy Fitch, director of the Springfield-based Christian Homeschooling Association, said that parents have realized students can get their day done quickly, then move on to other things.

"I think people have seen the freedom in it," Fitch said. "It's been a little overwhelming because there have been so many new people (that) I'm constantly trying to answer questions, but I think a lot of people have realized that this is something they can do."