Prominent Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar resigns to become senior adviser to Gov. J.B Pritzker

Pritzker in a statement called Manar “one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation.”

Manar, who considered a run for governor in 2018, has represented his state Senate district since 2012, after serving as chief of staff to former Illinois Senate President John Cullerton. Manar also spent more than a decade in local government, including time as mayor of Bunker Hill and chairman of the Macoupin County Board.

Manar’s term ends in 2023, and his replacement will be chosen by Democratic Party leaders from Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties.

In a statement announcing he was stepping down, Manar said his family has “only known me as a husband and father who also carries the responsibility of serving as an elected official.”

“The time has come for someone new to take up the call in the Illinois Senate,” Manar said in a statement. “Central Illinois is full of outstanding individuals ready to step forward to meet the challenge — be an agent of change in downstate Illinois.”

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon issued a statement Monday, calling it “hard to imagine the Illinois Senate” without Manar.

“He’s been a guiding force for so many lawmakers on so many issues, first as a chief of staff and then as a Senate colleague,” Harmon said. “He’s compiled a lifetime of achievements in what is still a very young career.”

