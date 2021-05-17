Promoting Peoria on TikTok: Woman recruits new residents with tours of historic homes

"I was scrolling on TikTok one day when I saw one of Angie's listings where she was talking about affordable housing," Munguia said. "I told my partner, 'did you know there are houses in the U.S. that are under $100,000?' and she said 'no way.'"

Affordable housing wasn't the only thing that appealed to the couple, however. Peoria also offers a quick commute, something rare in the Seattle area. Munguia spent more than three hours each day just getting to and from work.

"That really drained our time more than what you can imagine," she said.

After seeing the video, Munguia started researching Central Illinois. She also got in touch with Ostaszewski, who told her more about the community, helping her connect with a real estate agent and suggesting potential employers. In October, Munguia, a board-certified behavior analyst who works with autistic children, visited Peoria to interview with Easter Seals. During that trip, she and her partner met with a realtor who took them on a tour of the area.

The pair decided to rent for a while before taking the leap into home ownership, but after a few months they decided Peoria was a place they could stay for a while. They are closing on a home in the Uplands in June.