Proposal for 110 new recreational marijuana stores passes Illinois House

To address those concerns, the new bill would call for three lotteries for people who applied for licenses last year. The first would be for the previously allotted 75 licenses, after applications have been rescored. The second lottery would be for those who score 85% or higher on the application.

The third drawing would be for “social equity justice involved” applicants, meaning people or those with immediate family members who had a minor cannabis arrest or conviction, or people who live in designated areas with substantial poverty, or high rates of arrest and imprisonment for cannabis. It would eliminate the loophole that allows owners to merely hire people from designated areas to qualify for the social equity advantage.

“We believe that (the bill) will increase the chances greatly for diversity in the cannabis emerging market,” sponsor Rep. La Shawn Ford, a Chicago Democrat, said. He called it a “compromise” bill that didn’t please everybody, but fixed major problems with the existing law.

Some Black lawmakers voted against the measure. Rep. Carol Ammons, a Democrat from downstate Urbana, noted that it limited at two the number of new licenses social equity applicants could hold, while first-round lottery participants can get up to 10 licenses.