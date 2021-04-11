Prosecutors detail what happened the night Chicago police shot 13-year-old during hearing for man who was with him

Smallwood, Roman’s attorney, said much of the state’s evidence connecting her client to Toledo’s death was “speculative at best.”

There was no indication that Roman ever wore the red gloves that tested positive for gunshot residue, or that the gun allegedly recovered from Toledo was in fact Roman’s weapon, she said.

In setting bond, Ortiz noted that the spent cartridge casings from the scene matched the gun allegedly found in Toledo’s hands “that resulted in, as both sides put it, this very tragic situation.”

In a statement Saturday evening, attorneys for Toledo’s family declined to comment on prosecutors’ allegations “until we see all of the videos and examine the evidence for ourselves.”

The attorneys said they had an appointment to view the footage in the coming week.

Also on Saturday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has spoken to Toledo’s mother “recently” but did not give details. During an unrelated news conference, she reiterated the family’s calls for peace in the wake of the shooting, which has spurred multiple protests across the city.

Lightfoot said Elizabeth Toledo, the boy’s mother, will view the shooting video “early next week” with her lawyer.