Prosecutors say grand jury in ComEd bribery case not compromised by pandemic

The grand jury issue is the first challenge filed by the defense since an indictment was handed down Nov. 18 charging Michael McClain, a longtime confidant of Madigan’s, with orchestrating an elaborate bribery scheme with ComEd to funnel money and do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the speaker’s help with state legislation.

In addition to McClain, the 50-page indictment also charged former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, 62, lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker, 71, and Jay Doherty, 67, a consultant and former head of the City Club of Chicago.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Madigan, 78, the longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history, has not been charged. The fallout from the ongoing probe however led to him relinquishing his seat earlier this week when he realized he did not have the votes to retain the speaker’s gavel.

Federal grand juries are the mechanism used by prosecutors to bring an indictment against a defendant. The grand jury — which consists of 23 members of the public who convene over a period of months or even years — operates in secret, issuing subpoenas for records through federal prosecutors and hearing testimony from witnesses before deciding if probable cause exists to believe a crime was committed.