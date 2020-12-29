Prosecutors say Minnesota mosque bombers planned attack on Champaign abortion clinic

"As my father used to say, it's a poor workman who blames his tools," said German, now a fellow at New York University Law School's Brennan Center for Justice. "When the FBI and Justice Department are criticized for their lack of attention to far-right and white supremacist violence, they blame the tools rather than acknowledging it's their own policies and practices and lack of interest that are the actual problem. And that can be fixed tomorrow."

German, who also believes the government must reframe its priorities, said the need for new laws follows a "false narrative" that's been circulating since the Obama era. He said many of the government's terrorism-related laws can be applied to domestic attackers, but prosecutors don't use them that way.

Hari was convicted of five federal charges, including hate crimes and civil rights violations, for the bombing. Throughout the trial, prosecutors said Hari recruited desperate and uneducated men to help carry out the attack on the mosque with the intent of striking fear into the heart of the Muslim community. Hari and his "White Rabbits" militia planned other attacks, prosecutors said, and attempted to bomb a clinic that performs abortions in Champaign, Illinois, but the homemade explosive failed to ignite. His co-defendants, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, pleaded guilty to the bombing of the mosque last year and testified in Hari's trial.