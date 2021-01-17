Protesters call for Congressman Mike Bost's resignation after riot in D.C.

After the riot, Bost, who represents the 12th District of Illinois, released a statement suggesting the riot was indicative of an "intense distrust" in United States elections.

"The deeply troubling scenes at the U.S. Capitol yesterday (Jan. 6) indicate the intense distrust that many Americans have towards the election process," Bost said in a prepared statement Thursday, Jan. 7. "If we have any hope of restoring that faith and healing the deep divisions in our country, our efforts must be rooted in constitutional principles and fair elections."

Bost and newly elected Congresswoman Mary Miller of Oakland were among the 121 GOP House members and six senators who voted against accepting Electoral College votes.

Ahead of the vote, Bost signed a statement along with 36 other House members saying they believe swing states violated the Constitution. His approval of the challenge came in contrast to a statement he made in December: "At a time of great uncertainty for our country, it is vitally important that the American people have faith in our elections and trust the results."

The letter offered no evidence supporting the Congress members' claims of fraud. And there has been no evidence of such fraud in the election.