Puerto Rican man missing in Lake Michigan after capsize
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Puerto Rican man was identified Monday as the boater missing in Lake Michigan after the vessel he was on capsized.

Kelvin Soto Crespo, 20, of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, has been missing since Saturday afternoon after the boat he occupied capsized in Lake Michigan near the East Chicago Marina, Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said.

An underwater sonar search was being conducted Monday morning, Brock said.

The boat involved, an approximate 18-foot Bayliner runabout, has not been located.

Crespo and three other people were aboard when the Bayliner capsized around 2:15 p.m. Saturday offshore from the East Chicago Marina, authorities said.

Two of the men were rescued by the Coast Guard after being spotted by a Chicago Fire Department helicopter. A third man was picked up by a good Samaritan after spending about two hours in 50-degree water.

Two of the boaters were treated for hypothermia, and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, authorities said.

All three told officials they were able to put on life jackets when the boat went down, DNR said.

