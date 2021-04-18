Quarter of Illinois' population fully vaccinated

Mass vaccination sites in Adams, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Lake, Madison, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago and Will counties will provide appointments for college students on specific dates starting today.

"College campuses are microcosms of the communities in which they are located, and if we see an increase in cases on campus, we will see an increase in cases in the community," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said. "Especially as we are starting to see variants become more prevalent and the number of cases and hospitals increasing statewide, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible."

As the state's vaccination rate increases, the number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 also has been on the rise. New cases this month have exceeded 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily, compared to last month, when new and probable cases fell to between 1,000 and 2,000 daily.

Hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 also have increased relative to last month. Statewide data shows the percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients have reached between 4% and 6% of the total number of beds while that percentage was between 3% and 4% in March.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has held steady at 4.2% since Wednesday.