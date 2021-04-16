Quarter of Illinois’ population fully vaccinated

Mass vaccination sites in Adams, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Lake, Madison, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago and Will counties will provide appointments for college students on specific dates from April 17 to April 20.

Colleges and universities will have the links where students can register for an appointment, according to the IDPH news release.

“College campuses are microcosms of the communities in which they are located, and if we see an increase in cases on campus, we will see an increase in cases in the community,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. “Especially as we are starting to see variants become more prevalent and the number of cases and hospitals increasing statewide, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible.”

As the state’s vaccination rate increases, the number of new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 has also been on the rise this month.

New COVID-19 cases this month have exceeded 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily, compared to last month when new and probable COVID-19 cases fell to between 1,000 to 2,000 daily.