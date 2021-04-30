Questions and anger over Chicago's lack of foot chase policy

Christy Lopez, a Georgetown University law professor who led the Justice Department's probe of the city's police force following the police killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald, said it isn't that surprising that Chicago doesn't have a foot pursuit policy because most agencies don't.

"On the other hand, they were told several years ago that this is a problem and it's dangerous," she said.

Since the deaths of Toledo and Alvarez, who video shows were holding handguns right before or as officers shot them, Lightfoot has said it's "way past time" for the police department to act on a pursuit policy. Her office didn't respond to requests for comment about why a policy hadn't already been put in place, but according to the Chicago Sun-Times, she recently said, "Unfortunately, the final version of the consent decree, put this issue off for several years."

Craig Futterman, a University of Chicago law professor who has extensively studied the police department and its use of force, said there is nothing in the decree that has prevented Lightfoot or the department from creating a policy.