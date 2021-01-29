Quincy residents charged with entering U.S. Capitol during riot

“This was a very volatile situation that the defendant interjected himself in,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Bloodworth said.

Though she agreed there were “a lot of concerns” about Capsel’s background, U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona Daly ordered him released to home confinement, saying he could stay with his mother in LaSalle County and continue working while the charges were pending. He was also ordered to stay off social media.

“If you don’t follow those conditions, you will be back here and it will go differently,” Daly said.

According to federal documents, the FBI received screenshots of a Facebook page under Capsel’s nickname, Mateo Q Capsel. Witnesses reported that Capsel was “known to be violent” and was at the Capitol building when protesters and rioters got on the building before entering and had posted a video of this on his Facebook page.

Capsel, who appeared via videoconference, agreed to the terms saying at one point, “I got banned from Facebook for life.”

The 11-page complaint included photos of Capsel, who authorities say was identified partially by his face tattoo.