Quincy veterans home resident tests positive for Legionnaires’ disease

SPRINGFIELD — A resident at the state-run veterans home in Quincy has tested positive for both COVID-19 and Legionnaires’ disease, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday the agencies are investigating the case of Legionnaires’ disease in a single resident, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 30 and showed pneumonia symptoms on Dec. 16, according to the news release.

The Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy was notified on Dec. 22 of the resident’s positive test for Legionnaires’ disease, which is a severe pneumonia caused by the inhalation of waterborne bacteria.

No other residents have tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease, according to an IDVA spokesperson.

The positive resident lives in Hammond Hall, which had not previously reported the presence of Legionella, the type of bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease. Hammond Hall is one of six residential halls at the Quincy facility in Adams County.