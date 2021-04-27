Ramadan fasting something Naperville teens take in stride because the sacrifice lets them 'connect to God'

Her favorite part is Eid, the feast marking the end the fast, she said. "It's like a celebration where we invite our friends or families," Simraah said. "We hope that this year we can go to our cousin's house and have fun."

As an educator for more than two decades, Durdana Rahman, of Naperville, said it's important for children to understand what they're doing during Ramadan.

"You're not just doing rote and just because my parents said," Rahman said. "In the beginning they do it because they like to see everybody else doing it. It's that time of bonding for them."

Praying and fasting during Ramadan and giving charity to the poor are three of the five pillars of the Islamic faith taught to children and accentuated during Ramadan.

"It's a form of worship, and (children) understand that because they're already seeing us do all forms of worship" Rahman said.

An easy way to involve children, she said, is the charity aspect.

Rahman said a neighbor's daughter helped by giving out Ramadan baskets of dates, fruits and other foods, "which was wonderful because I saw that the girl is very enthusiastic now about the holy month."