Raoul asks federal judge to force recognition of Equal Rights Amendment’s ratification

That “arrangement,” the attorneys general wrote, “is a critical piece of the constitutional design to which the States agreed when they ratified the constitution and consented to be bound by its terms.”

By not approving the Equal Rights Amendment’s inclusion in the constitution, Ferriero “improperly interferes” with states’ rights, according to the court filing.

The archivist, however, alleges it would be improper to allow the amendment to succeed because three of 38 states formally supported it after the deadline expired. The attorneys general argued Congress’s placement of that cutoff is important — it is in the resolution introducing the Equal Rights Amendment for state consideration, not in its actual text. Therefore, they argue, states never received formal notice of the deadline.

The three lawyers also point to the Constitution’s 27th Amendment — the last one officially passed — as an example of why the deadline is irrelevant. It specifies that Congress cannot cut or increase its salary during a lawmaker’s term in office.

That amendment was introduced by America’s first Congress more than 200 years ago. Several states ratified it in the late 1790s before it effectively died, only to be resurrected and officially adopted in 1992.