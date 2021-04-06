Ray LaHood resigns as chair of the Lincoln presidential library and museum board

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and congressman Ray LaHood has resigned as chairman of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum board of trustees.
LaHood had served as chairman since September 2019.
Gov. JB Pritzker accepted LaHood's resignation Monday, spokeswoman Emily Bittner said.
There was no word of who would replace LaHood as chairman.
LaHood, a 75-year-old Republican from Peoria and the father of U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, did not return a call seeking comment.
LaHood's resignation came after it was disclosed last week that he paid a $40,000 fine as part of a deal with federal prosecutors after making "misleading" statements to federal agents and failing to disclose a $50,000 loan on two government ethics forms, the Department of Justice reported.
While still a member of President Barack Obama's cabinet in mid 2012, LaHood accepted the loan from an associate tied to Gilbert Chagoury, 75, a wealthy foreign businessman, but didn't report it in subsequent disclosure forms although it was required to do so.
The payment came from Toufic Joseph Baaklini of Washingon, D.C., one of two persons named in the Justice Department filing, but LaHood told prosecutors he "understood at the time" that the money was actually coming from Chagoury.
Federal investigators had been closing in Chagoury, who was born in Nigeria and lives in France, for his payments to several presidential and congressional candidates from 2012 to 2016. Chagoury was a top advisor to Sani Abacha, the military leader of Nigeria widely regarded as a dictator, and reportedly had ties with Hezbollah, the paramilitary group in Lebanon. Chagoury's parents were Lebanese immigrants to Nigeria.
Chagoury paid a $1.8 million fine.
The 2019 settlement involving LaHood's payment of the fine wasn't reported until March 31.
A Justice Department news release stated that LaHood was suffering financial difficulties in 2012 and accepted the $50,000 check with the word loan written in the memo portion.
LaHood repaid the original loan and cooperated with federal investigators as part of a government non-prosecution agreement.
Unrelated but also last week, the ALPLM board that LaHood led and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation ended their relationship. The foundation was the fundraising arm of the ALPLM.
"Governor Pritzker is grateful for Mr. LaHood's service, and especially his vision in attracting an outstanding and historic new executive director: Christina Shutt," said Bittner, in a statement provided to The State Journal-Register. "His stewardship of the museum during this pandemic also preserved this remarkable Illinois gem."
Shutt, currently the executive director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, begins her new duties in June.
Shutt is the first person of color to be named to the post.
Pritzker appointed LaHood to the 11-member board after the sacking of museum director Alan Lowe for improperly loaning a copy of the Gettysburg Address belong to the ALPLM to conservative radio talk show host Glenn Beck. An investigation recommended Lowe's termination.
The board's job is to "set policy and advise the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the executive director on programs related to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum."
The ALPLM opened in Springfield in 2005. In July, it welcomed its 5 millionth visitor.
LaHood served as transportation secretary from 2009 to 2013 and served Illinois' 18th district in the U.S. House — the same district his son now represents — from 1994 to 2009.