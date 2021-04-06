Ray LaHood resigns as chair of the Lincoln presidential library and museum board

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary and congressman Ray LaHood has resigned as chairman of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum board of trustees.

LaHood had served as chairman since September 2019.

Gov. JB Pritzker accepted LaHood's resignation Monday, spokeswoman Emily Bittner said.

There was no word of who would replace LaHood as chairman.

LaHood, a 75-year-old Republican from Peoria and the father of U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, did not return a call seeking comment.

LaHood's resignation came after it was disclosed last week that he paid a $40,000 fine as part of a deal with federal prosecutors after making "misleading" statements to federal agents and failing to disclose a $50,000 loan on two government ethics forms, the Department of Justice reported.

While still a member of President Barack Obama's cabinet in mid 2012, LaHood accepted the loan from an associate tied to Gilbert Chagoury, 75, a wealthy foreign businessman, but didn't report it in subsequent disclosure forms although it was required to do so.