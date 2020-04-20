READ THE LETTER: Pritzker faces questioning on prison sentence commutations

But the Senate Republicans said the information about releases from prison should be publicly viewable in an online database and Pritzker should personally reach out to victims’ families, local law enforcement leaders, members of the General Assembly, presiding judges, witnesses, and state’s attorneys’ offices “before making any future commutation decisions.”

“We don't even know everyone that they're releasing,” Springfield Republican Sen. Steve McClure, who co-signed the letter to the governor, said in a phone call. “So we are not even getting the information. It is not just something that we need so that we know whether or not this is the right thing to do, but also for the safety of the public, particularly … victims, people who testified against these people.”

House Republican John Cabello, of Machesney Park, was also critical. He accused the governor of undermining the criminal justice system in “an unbelievable attempt to protect these prisoners from the coronavirus” as he released the names of 13 recently released prisoners last week.

Prison reform and civil rights groups, however, have praised the actions on medical furloughs and commutations and even called for greater release of at-risk prisoners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.