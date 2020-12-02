Read the report: Group says state energy laws created ‘profit machine’ for ComEd

“We think very clearly that there has been a harm that consumers are paying much more than they would have otherwise for their delivery service, and that we were promised all types of customer benefits from the law, and those have fallen short,” Scarr said. “In the wake of all this, not only should we allow the federal prosecutors in the legal system to work its way through the process, but legislators need to take action and right some of these wrongs from the past decade because customers could be overpaying for years to come.”

Although ComEd customers have seen their utility bills remain relatively flat in the past decade, Scarr said this is because costs on the supply side have decreased and distribution costs have increased.

“But we think that the distribution side shouldn't have gone up as much and customers should have seen more savings in their bills than they have,” he said.

ComEd serves 4 million customers across northern Illinois, according to the company’s website. It’s service territory borders Iroquois County to the south, the Wisconsin border to the north, the Iowa border to the west and the Indiana border to the east.