Real ID and expired license backlog — but mostly COVID-19 — create long lines at Illinois driver services facilities. But not all of them.

CHICAGO — Ronda Dible tried twice previously to renew her driver’s license, expired since last April.
“The first time, the line started past the Ace Hardware,” some 100 yards away in the shopping plaza where the state’s Lombard Driver Services Facility is located, she said.
Dible joined what she was told was a three-hour line and made it as far as the dentist’s office before officials cut the queue off, saying those past a certain point wouldn’t make it inside before closing time.
The second time, the line was a little shorter, beginning at the Mr. Wonton restaurant, but it was later in the day, and Dible knew she wouldn’t even get to the facility’s front doors.
But the third time, Wednesday, was the charm, if you define 90 minutes outside on a 50-degree day as charming. “Today I got here and it was only an hour and a half,” said the occupational therapist from Lombard. “I told that guy (behind her in line), that’s a good wait.”
But we found one suburban facility where patrons breezed in and out, and later, we’ll offer some other tips for avoiding the crush. That crush, though, is no exaggeration, and the biggest reason is all the personal and official deadline postponements going on since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Having extended the deadline to renew an expired license more than once (currently it is Aug. 1), Illinois had 1.2 million expired licenses and state IDs at the end of March, according to Henry Haupt, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.
“That is beyond unusual,” said Haupt. What’s usual is that people renew their licenses right away. In February 2020, the expiration figure was at 36,000, or about 3% of the current total.
The waits are “a combination of Real ID and the Illinois deadline for expiring licenses, but more so the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
One Chicagoan who tried recently to visit the state’s Chicago North facility, 5401 N. Elston Ave., told of “roller coaster lines,” like what you’d see for a popular attraction at a crowded amusement park. Another said he drove up to it, saw the huddled masses outside and retreated to his home to try to figure out how much he could get done online.
Lines at Lombard and the Chicago South facility, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, were past the multiple-hour point when the Tribune visited this week. And there are anecdotal reports of Chicagoans driving to far-flung secretary of state outposts to skip such lines, just like some have been driving to distant COVID-19 vaccination spots.
But what if you heard there was a driver services facility the size of a gymnasium where there was zero wait Monday afternoon, and only about 20 people waiting outside Wednesday morning?
That describes the state’s “pop-up” that opened in September in the gym in the Melrose Park Civic Center, 1000 N. 25th Ave., and is expected to stay open through the summer, officials said.
“It was quick and smooth, man,” said Xavier Barfield, an Austin resident who renewed a driver’s license there Monday.
“Less than five minutes” to renew a license plate sticker, said Suraj Varghese of Elmhurst.
That may not always be the case. “I was here on Friday and the line was around the corner of the building,” said Celina Hernandez of Portage Park, accompanying her husband Monday as he tested for a commercial driver’s license. “Today there was nothing. I was shocked.”
They had tried the Chicago North facility first. “The one on Elston looked like a roller coaster line,” said Hernandez, who works in receiving at a retail store. “I was like, screw Elston.”
At the official and longer-standing driver services facility in Melrose Park, a couple of miles north and west at 1903 N. Mannheim Road, some people were walking to the door only to discover it is now an appointment-only facility for driver services, part of a pilot program White’s office has begun to try to reduce the pressure.
But others were thrilled with being able to be seen at a set time.
Bernard Blayer, a Lakeview resident, was another of the Elston refugees. A few weeks back, “I drove to Elston, looked at it, turned around and drove back home. The line wrapped around the building twice,” said the retired CPA, 69.
His 11:30 a.m. appointment Wednesday was to get a Real ID, the new, gold-star designation the federal government is requiring for people to be able to use their driver’s license for domestic flights. The deadline for enforcement of that rule has already been postponed a couple of times, currently to Oct. 1, although White has joined with other officials and the travel industry in asking the TSA to postpone it once again.
Blayer learned about Melrose Park and the ability to make an appointment via a posting on the Next Door neighborhood news site, he said. The tips that Blayer followed included completing preregistration steps online and visiting the Illinois secretary of state website when it first opens appointments for the day at 7 a.m.
Blayer did so, he said, and pretty much had his pick of appointment slots at the Mannheim facility.
Here are some other tips:
- See if you can take care of your business online. “Secretary White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards,” Haupt said via email. “Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to take a written or road test. Those who qualify for online renewal will receive a letter containing their PIN approximately 90 days before their driver’s license expiration date. Customers may check their eligibility status for online renewal by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com and clicking on ‘Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online’ near the top of the main page. Customers may then click on ‘Check your eligibility now.’”
- Consider postponing. White’s office last month extended the expiration date for noncommercial driver’s licenses and ID cards to Aug. 1.
- If you’re making a trip to a less populated part of the state, consider visiting a driver services facility there because they “tend to have the shortest lines,” said spokesman Haupt. Visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Facility Finder.”
- But what if your license is expired and you’re flying? The Transportation Security Administration says that under its COVID-19 guidelines, “If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the (airport) checkpoint. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer.” The emergency, obviously, is ongoing.
- Remember that you will not necessarily need Real ID, even once the rule requiring it to fly with a driver’s license kicks in, currently scheduled for Oct. 1. After that date, TSA agents at domestic flights will accept a driver’s license with Real ID certification or a valid passport or a passport card, a driver’s license-sized ID available via the U.S. State Department for $30 to holders of valid passports.
- Don’t wait until the end of a month to try to do your business. Historically those have been the busiest days, and that is still the case, officials say.
The secretary of state’s office is considering additional congestion-relieving steps. One possibility is expanding Safe Driver Renewal, Haupt said, letting people who renewed their licenses remotely four years ago do so again. “This would allow more than 400,000 additional people who currently have an expired license or will have an expired license by the end of the year to renew it remotely,” he explained.
Another possibility under consideration is adding another temporary facility, at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, said Haupt. He pointed out that the situation has not been helped by extended closures of two of the office’s busiest locations, in the James R. Thompson Center downtown and the Chicago West facility near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. The Thompson location is closed along with the entire building, and the West location is closed due to street and sewer work in the vicinity.
“We’re trying to think outside of the box here,” Haupt said.
To give a sense of how much busier the facilities are these days, on a Tuesday and Wednesday in mid-March state facilities issued more than 35,000 driver’s licenses and IDs, officials said. On comparable days two years ago, the figure was just over 24,000.
The offices have been open many more weeks than they’ve been closed, but with deadline extensions and COVID worries, people had not been rushing back in. After initially closing March 17 of 2020, the driver services facilities reopened in June, then closed again in mid-November before reopening in early January. Since June, the department has seen its online business climb by 75%, to more than 3.8 million transactions conducted.
At the Lombard secretary of state facility, 837 S. Westmore Ave., Dible was willing to endure Wednesday’s 90-minute wait because she needed a valid license in order to close on a house, the 54-year-old said.
And, she said, she figured she might as well get her Real ID at the same time she completed her renewal. She praised the state employee who was outside monitoring the line, letting people know roughly how long it would take and helping them check to see if they had the right documents. Seniors and those with physical disabilities are moved to the front of the line, she said.
In this way Dible learned, she said, that she also needed a Social Security card; she called her husband and asked him to bring it over while she waited.
If it wasn’t for the closing, she probably would have kept postponing the renewal, she said, because during the pandemic you don’t necessarily need an up-to-date license. “You don’t go anywhere, and they keep extending (the deadline),” she said.
But as she waited on the plaza sidewalk, inching closer and closer to the license facility’s front doors, “I’m excited to finally get it done,” she said.