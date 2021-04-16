Real ID and expired license backlog — but mostly COVID-19 — create long lines at Illinois driver services facilities. But not all of them.

The secretary of state’s office is considering additional congestion-relieving steps. One possibility is expanding Safe Driver Renewal, Haupt said, letting people who renewed their licenses remotely four years ago do so again. “This would allow more than 400,000 additional people who currently have an expired license or will have an expired license by the end of the year to renew it remotely,” he explained.

Another possibility under consideration is adding another temporary facility, at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, said Haupt. He pointed out that the situation has not been helped by extended closures of two of the office’s busiest locations, in the James R. Thompson Center downtown and the Chicago West facility near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. The Thompson location is closed along with the entire building, and the West location is closed due to street and sewer work in the vicinity.

“We’re trying to think outside of the box here,” Haupt said.

To give a sense of how much busier the facilities are these days, on a Tuesday and Wednesday in mid-March state facilities issued more than 35,000 driver’s licenses and IDs, officials said. On comparable days two years ago, the figure was just over 24,000.