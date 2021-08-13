Record corn, soybean harvests expected in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — A record 2.35 billion bushels corn crop is expected this fall in Illinois, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The figure does not reflect wind-damaged corn reported this week in northern and northcentral Illinois.

According to its Illinois Crop Production Report released Thursday, 11.2 million acres of corn were planted in Illinois this spring, down 1% from last year. The harvested area is forecast at 11 million acres, also down 1%.

The projected bushels per acre yield for the 2021 crop is forecast at a record 214 bushels per acre, up 22 bushels from last year.

A record soybean harvest also is foreseen, projected at 682 million bushels, or 13% more than last year.

Planted area is estimated at 10.70 million acres, up 4% from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.65 million acres, is up 4% from 2020.

Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at a record 64 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from 2020.

The USDA also reported the winter wheat harvest this year totaled 650,000 acres, up 25% from the previous year. The winter wheat yield is forecast at 80 bushels per acre, up 12 bushels from 2020.

Production is forecast at 52 million bushels, up 47% from last year.

