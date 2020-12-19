Record number of COVID-19 deaths hit Illinois nursing homes

“Until then and even after that much-anticipated day, nursing homes will continue to implore their neighbors to practice infection control measures in the community because our medically fragile seniors are so susceptible to this horrible disease,” director Pat Comstock said. “Nursing home staff will continue to do all they can to protect their residents, as they have throughout the pandemic, but we cannot do it alone.”

Officials at AARP remained outraged about the renewed deaths of elderly nursing home residents, who typically die without the company of family or friends because of a state ban on visitors.

“No state is doing a good enough job to protect residents and staff of nursing homes, and the number of tragic deaths in Illinois demonstrates this,” Bob Gallo, AARP Illinois state director, said in a recent statement.

Gallo urged state and federal officials to act immediately to save lives, saying that long-term care officials should be better prepared by now after nine months of the pandemic.

“Nursing homes must also be completely open and transparent with family members and caregivers and should be going out of their way to keep them informed and connect them to their loved ones,” Gallo said. “Those connections with family are lifelines to resident well-being.”