Record testing pushes daily Illinois COVID-19 count past 1,000 for first time since June 2

Of those hospitalized, 317 patients were in an intensive care unit bed, a decrease of 14 from the day before. That means about 8.1 percent of the state’s ICU beds were in use by COVID-19 patients and 42 percent of them remained open. COVID-19 patients occupied as high as 43 percent of ICU beds at the height of the pandemic, and capacity once shrunk as low as 24 percent.

Approximately 2.6 percent of the state’s ventilator supply — 153 ventilators total — was being used by COVID-19 patients at the end of Wednesday. That was two ventilators more than the previous day, which was the lowest recorded during the pandemic. About 74 percent of the state’s ventilator supply remained open.

At the height of the pandemic, more than 19 percent of the state’s ventilator supply was in use by COVID-19 patients, but the state implemented other procedures to avoid putting patients on ventilators and padded its supply by the thousands in case of a surge.

10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0