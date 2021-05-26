Recreational marijuana law revamped to promote minority ownership passes Illinois House

The bill doesn't allow for more cannabis growing centers in a state where limited supplies can pose problems for consumers.

Ford and Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, a cosponsor of the bill, described the bill as a compromise.

"We are not going to get it perfect, but we have gotten it much, much closer to perfect, and that's what we have to see," Willis said. "As long as we delay, no new recreational licenses will be issued. We need to get it passed so we can continue to move forward so it is not the same few dispensaries that continue to make a profit from the recreational marijuana industry."

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, the legislation is expected to lead to the state's issuance of 75 dispensary licenses that have been delayed more than a year.

According to Ford, the bill would ease complaints and result in the withdrawal of lawsuits over the way applications for the 75 licenses were evaluated by state officials.

After a lottery to determine winners among top-scoring applications for the 75 licenses, Ford's bill would set up lotteries for awarding the next 110 licenses, in two equal batches, that would make "social-equity" applicants more likely to qualify for lotteries.