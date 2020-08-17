Redistricting reformers seek to change Illinois mapping process

Ryan Tolley, policy director for CHANGE Illinois, said both the House and Senate held at least 15 hearings in 2011 — the last year legislators were tasked with drawing new maps — to hear from communities about their representation needs. The group’s partnership with Representable is meant to encourage residents to attend any hearings with tangible proposals.

“Even though we weren’t able to change the process, we can’t just let the remap go forward without making a concerted effort to ensure our communities are playing an active role in advocating for themselves,” Tolley said. “It’s so vitally important for these communities to be at the table, because everyone’s ability to advocate for themselves over the next decade is going to, in part, be dictated by this.”

Complicating the General Assembly’s timetable this year is uncertainty the U.S. Census Bureau will get states, President Donald Trump and Congress the data it is tasked with obtaining and analyzing in time.

Due to COVID-19, census workers were delayed by three or four months in outreach and counting efforts this year, Jay Young, executive director of Common Cause, said. The bureau asked for an extension to report information to the federal and state governments, but later retracted that request. Common Cause is a nonpartisan government watchdog group.