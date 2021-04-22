 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remains found by Illinois River last year confirmed to be missing Peoria man
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Remains found by Illinois River last year confirmed to be missing Peoria man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PEORIA — Remains found last year in the Illinois River were confirmed Thursday to be those of Jon'Perry L. Hutcherson, who went missing in Peoria in 2019.

Hutcherson was last seen on Nov. 27, 2019, after leaving his apartment in the 700 block of Northeast Adams Street.

Nine months later, bones were found on the bank of the Illinois River near Glasford, and additional remains were found nearby after a search.

An initial examination indicated those remains did not match those of anyone missing locally.

But after a variety of examinations, including DNA testing, they were positively identified Wednesday as belonging to Hutcherson, the Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff's Department and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said in a joint news release.

No cause of manner of death has been determined for Hutcherson, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth recounts harassment of her 80-year-old mother

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News