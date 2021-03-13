Rep. Darin LaHood commends COVID-19 vaccination site at Springfield's Illinois State Fairgrounds

"That's the No. 1 thing that we have to do to get our economy back on track, to get our kids back in school, to get small businesses opened again — that should be the No. 1 focus," he said.

When asked how he would rate Gov. J.B. Pritzker's response to the pandemic and the distribution of vaccine, LaHood said the Democratic governor's partnership with the National Guard and other aspects of the distribution have been successful.

However, LaHood said Pritzker should have taken a more regional approach to business shutdowns and other mitigations at the beginning of the pandemic a year ago. Downstate areas shouldn't have faced the same rules imposed by Pritzker as the Chicago area — the epicenter of the state's outbreak at the time, LaHood said.

"His shutdowns and his lockdowns in downstate Illinois I think have been really draconian," LaHood said.

The congressman said he also didn't agree with Pritzker's shutdown of high school sports in the fall. And LaHood said the governor should be doing more to encourage schools to return to in-person instruction.

"Get the vaccine out ... and let's open things up," LaHood said.

A spokeswoman for Pritzker didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on LaHood's remarks.