Rep. Lauren Underwood’s reelection stands as US House dismisses challenge by Jim Oberweis

The U.S. House on Wednesday rejected Republican Jim Oberweis’ challenge to Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood’s election last fall to a second term.

Oberweis, a former state senator from Sugar Grove who has unsuccessfully run for a variety of offices, filed a notice of intent in January to challenge his Nov. 3 loss to Underwood. The final tally had Underwood winning by 5,374 votes out of 401,052 ballots cast in the west and north suburban and exurban 14th Congressional District.

Oberweis contended that irregularities found in a discovery recount of the election results would make him the winner. But Underwood, of Naperville, was certified the winner in the official postelection count of the State Board of Elections on Dec. 4.

Oberweis, owner of the family’s namesake dairy and a financial investment magnate, had launched a discovery partial recount in the seven counties that make up the congressional district shortly before the state election board certified the results.

At the time, Oberweis contended that while his campaign did not find any “rampant fraud,” it was unable to verify that “only those who were legally entitled to vote actually voted.”