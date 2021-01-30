Report: Cheerleader sues Northwestern, says she was harassed

EVANSTON (AP) — A Northwestern cheerleader is suing the university, saying she was groped by drunken fans and alumni at school-sanctioned events and administrators tried to cover up her complaints, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Hayden Richardson details repeated instances where she says she was harassed in a federal lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois. She alleges the team's cheer coach at the time — Pam Bonnevier — required female cheerleaders to "mingle" with powerful donors to help the school bring in more money, according to the Tribune.

Richardson says older men touched her breasts and buttocks over her uniform during encounters in 2018 and 2019. She also says they picked her up against her consent and made "sexually charged" comments about her appearance. And she recalled times when they offered her alcohol even though she was underage and asked to meet up later.

Numerous officials brushed aside the complaints, the lawsuit alleges.