Report: Illinois to remain step behind during economic recovery from COVID-19

Over the past year, Illinois' economy has made significant strides since the economy ground to a halt last March. The April unemployment rate hit 17.2%, which dropped to an average of 7.3% in the final three months of 2020. Moody's said that should drop to 6% by the end of 2021 — higher than other Midwestern states but in line with the national average.

The report said it will likely take until 2023 at the earliest before the state's economy is back in "full swing." The state needs to recover 400,000 lost manufacturing jobs and get those who left the workforce back in. The hard-hit service and hospitality industries will also take more time to get back on their feet.

"The economy should quickly kick into an extended period of strong growth as people shed their fear of getting sick and get back to doing what they did before the pandemic," Moody's said.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said getting to a point where people feel safe will be crucial to bringing his industry back.

"We've been decimated over the last year, but we are definitely seeing light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Toia also pointed to 2023 as the point when he thinks the restaurant industry can return to the way it was before the pandemic because so many jobs were lost.