Report into LaSalle home deaths raises questions about criminal probe

The criminal statute pertaining to the abuse or neglect of a long-term care facility resident states, in part, that a person commits criminal neglect of a long term care facility resident when he or she recklessly “performs acts that cause a resident’s life to be endangered, health to be injured…or that create the substantial likelihood that an elderly person’s or person with a disability’s life will be endangered, (or) health will be injured….”

Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, an Elmhurst Republican who practices civil law, said the report contains examples that should be further investigated to ensure that the criminal statute was not broken during the outbreak at LaSalle.

“It is reasonable to know that putting a COVID-positive patient in a COVID negative patient's room is going to endanger or threaten their health or their life,” Mazzochi said at the Friday news conference.

She was referring to an incident in the report where staff described a COVID-19-positive veteran and a COVID-19-negative veteran being placed in the same room. The veteran who tested negative was then moved to a non-infected wing of the facility, despite their exposure to a positive veteran.

Both Durkin and Mazzochi said the Illinois Attorney General could conduct a criminal investigation into the deaths at LaSalle.