Reports: Biden picking Rahm Emanuel for ambassador post

As Biden fills out his slate of ambassadors, he has looked to reduce the number of political appointees to embassies around the world in favor of career diplomats — a move that is aimed at reinvigorating confidence in the State Department and longtime Foreign Service officials. Political appointees typically fall into one of two categories: experienced and connected officeholders such as Emanuel and those who bundled major campaign contributions for the president.

Emanuel had been in the running for ambassador to China, viewed as a critical position as the U.S. is poised to confront a more aggressive Beijing. Multiple reports, however, have suggested Biden is likely to tap a career diplomat for the post instead — Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador and senior State Department official who is currently a Harvard professor and helped advise Biden’s campaign on foreign policy. The last four ambassadors to China previously served as elected officials.

In Japan, the nation’s leaders have come to expect a high-profile name as the top U.S. envoy. Emanuel fits that bill as a former senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, a member of the U.S. House leadership and first chief of staff to President Barack Obama prior to his tenure running City Hall in the nation’s third-largest city.