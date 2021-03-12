Reputed Sinaloa cartel figures charged in plot to smuggle massive amounts of cocaine into Chicago

CHICAGO — A reputed Sinaloa cartel figure and four associates have been charged in federal court in Chicago with conspiring to smuggle a massive shipment of cocaine into the city in 2018, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Roberto Velazquez Martinez, 36, was extradited to Chicago late last year after being arrested in Peru. A criminal complaint filed in Chicago alleged he masterminded the narcotics transaction, which allegedly involved flying some 375 kilograms, or about 826 pounds, of narcotics via private jet from Honduras to Mexico, where corrupt police officers would then escort the shipment to the U.S. border, court records show.

Earlier this week, a separate indictment was unsealed against four reputed Sinaloa associates who allegedly helped Martinez coordinate the $2.5 million transaction, which took place at a home in southwest suburban Stickney.

Informants working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration recorded meetings with Martinez in Honduras in November 2018 where he allegedly bragged about being connected to top cartel bosses, according to the complaint against him.

“I work with a friend who is the third most wanted (by the DEA),” Martinez allegedly said, according to the complaint. “First was El Chapo, then the second, and he is the third.”