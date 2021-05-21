Return visits to hospital for additional care were common for many early COVID-19 patients as the disease’s impact lingered, new study finds

She first felt a rasping cough after she went to a prayer group on March 17, 2020. Her mother, father and brother all caught the disease around the same time, and all were also hospitalized. Both her parents were intubated, but survived.

She was susceptible to a serious case of the disease due to her asthma and diabetes, and had trouble breathing. She remembers nurses holding her hand, even when they weren’t supposed to. She remembers feeling like she wouldn’t survive.

She was eventually discharged from the hospital in April, and stayed isolated at home until May.

“You finally get to supposedly live your life, and you find you have other issues,” she said.

By July, she needed the cane because she had vertigo and her knees would give out, causing her to fall. She now looks at her cane as just a tool that keeps her safe. And she considers herself lucky to have survived COVID-19.

She has been able to return to work and just finished a busy tax season, despite bouts of fatigue. Her mother, who owns the business with her and her sister, was also able to return to work.