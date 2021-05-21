Return visits to hospital for additional care were common for many early COVID-19 patients as the disease’s impact lingered, new study finds

CHICAGO – Sandra Wilson-Muriel cried when she first picked up her cane.
When the Skokie, Illinois, woman came down with COVID-19 in March 2020, she knew the diagnosis was serious, but she never imagined that a respiratory virus would result in her needing to walk with a cane more than a year later.
Wilson-Muriel is a mom of four, co-owner of an accounting business and now a COVID-19 long-hauler. She experiences vertigo, pain in her joints, fatigue and breathing problems.
“I’m 54 years old,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to be needing a cane.”
Wilson-Muriel, who has returned to the hospital multiple times in the year since she became ill, participated in a recent study that offers a glimpse into the post-COVID-19 lives of those who were hospitalized at the beginning of the pandemic.
The Northwestern Medicine study, published Friday in a peer-reviewed science journal that focuses on aging, found that more than 20% of the surviving patients who were admitted to the hospital during the first month of the pandemic returned to the hospital within four months. Of those, 12% returned in the first 30 days.
The study also found that about 40% of the people who returned to the hospital for treatment had preexisting neurological conditions such as epilepsy, stroke, dementia and migraines — a finding that further connects the respiratory virus with the nervous system, doctors say.
“The real burden of COVID-19 isn’t going to end at the doors of hospital when people are discharged,” said Dr. Eric Liotta, a Northwestern Medicine neurocritical care specialist who co-authored the study. “There is a group of people dealing with a very protracted set of symptoms.”
Liotta said the doctors decided to study return hospital visits related to COVID-19 to examine the impact the virus has had on the people who survived a hospital stay. Those visits included emergency room visits, observation stays and hospital readmittance. Many who returned within 30 days had a resurgence of COVID-like symptoms, like trouble breathing. Others came in with heart issues or bacterial pneumonia, the study found.
Still others have reported brain fog and trouble sleeping, Liotta said, which falls in line with other Northwestern research that found that many long-haul COVID patients have neurological symptoms.
“This finding highlights the unique role of the nervous system in COVID-19 and COVID-19 recovery,” he said.
The study also offered a potential solution worth further study, the doctors said: It found that steroid therapy during the initial hospitalization reduced the need to return to the hospital within 30 days of discharge.
Wilson-Muriel now regularly sees doctors who are working to treat her symptoms, but the effects of COVID-19 on long-haul patients are still being studied. She doesn’t know why the virus has affected her body in the way it has, making her dizzy, weakening her joints and causing tingling and numbness in her feet and legs. She doesn’t know how long it will last. She is in therapy and takes medication for the depression and anxiety that comes with her new health reality.
She first felt a rasping cough after she went to a prayer group on March 17, 2020. Her mother, father and brother all caught the disease around the same time, and all were also hospitalized. Both her parents were intubated, but survived.
She was susceptible to a serious case of the disease due to her asthma and diabetes, and had trouble breathing. She remembers nurses holding her hand, even when they weren’t supposed to. She remembers feeling like she wouldn’t survive.
She was eventually discharged from the hospital in April, and stayed isolated at home until May.
“You finally get to supposedly live your life, and you find you have other issues,” she said.
By July, she needed the cane because she had vertigo and her knees would give out, causing her to fall. She now looks at her cane as just a tool that keeps her safe. And she considers herself lucky to have survived COVID-19.
She has been able to return to work and just finished a busy tax season, despite bouts of fatigue. Her mother, who owns the business with her and her sister, was also able to return to work.
Wilson-Muriel is grateful she can be with her children, ages 34, 17, 16 and 14, but they were traumatized by her hospitalization. She is spiritual, and has relied on prayer during the past year.
She begs people to wear masks and get the vaccine. She has opened herself up for COVID-19 research, participating in the Northwestern study, as well as allowing the hospital to collect material from her mother’s lungs for study when she held the power of attorney. She hopes it will eventually help other people.
“This is real. This isn’t a game,” she said, growing emotional.