Reversing course, Southern Illinois University will publicly disclose COVID-19 cases affiliated with campus

Grace Gunn, a sophomore from Chicago working toward degrees in public health and Africana studies, said that public disclosure of case numbers is the least SIU could do to help people protect themselves, especially given that SIU does not have the capacity to routinely test students. "I think we, as students, have every right and every duty to demand what is best for our lives, our security and our safety," she said.

Joanne Lammert, of Wentzville, Missouri, has two children attending SIU and said it's important to have limited information about the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

"For parents, we feel it's not necessary to know the name or details of the individual, but we do feel that it's important to know the statistics like number of cases, if it was a faculty member or a student and location -- like a dorm having the highest number of cases" she said. "Being aware of exposure early on can help to contain (the spread) by allowing the proper quarantine measures to be taken."

County health departments are charged with contact tracing, the process of identifying close contacts of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, but close contacts are relatively narrowly defined as someone who was within 6 feet of a positive person for 15 minutes or more from two days of the onset of symptoms.