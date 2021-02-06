Right to Life activist seeks to educate hearts and minds

The Adams County chapter of Right to Life has about 300 members, according to Haas, and is affiliated with the Illinois Federation of Right to Life.

Haas is a 1980 charter member of the local Right to Life group and took part in its first event in January 1981.

“We try and emphasize the sanctity of life,” she said.

Carolyn Breiddle is another longtime member of the Right to Life movement and believes strongly in its directive.

“It’s important because we need to stop abortion,” she said. “It’s got to stop.”

Ralph Fairchild, also a member of Adams County Right to Life, said he has been been involved in the cause for about 40 years, beginning when he was in his mid-20s.

“We’re trying to keep the abortion issue in the forefront and educate people on the issue,” Fairchild said. “We’re trying to change their hearts and minds.”

The U.S. Supreme Court recognized the constitutional right to abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and has reaffirmed that right in subsequent decisions. Since 1973, more than 61 million abortions have been performed in the United States, but since 2010 states enacted 483 new abortion restrictions.

About 42,500 abortions a year are performed in Illinois, according to the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute, a research organization in New York City that tracks state abortion laws. That represents about 4.9% of all abortions in the United States.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0